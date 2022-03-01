President for promoting interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for promoting interfaith harmony and mutual understanding to promote peaceful co-existence among people of different religions.

“The world was facing various problems and it was imperative to promote mutual respect and harmony to make the society tolerant,” the president expressed these views during a meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury, UK, Justin Welby, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, and senior officials of the government were also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the Archbishop, the president said that the world needed to work for the cause of humanity and peace and take measures to alleviate miseries and sufferings of the people.

He apprised that Pakistan had been hosting four million Afghan refugees, adding that it was moral responsibility of the international community to take care of refugees.

