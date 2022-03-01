PSDP: NA body scrutinises budgetary proposals

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday endorsed the budgetary proposals pertaining to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2022-23 of the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments/sub-ordinate offices with the direction to the ministry that all the development schemes – ongoing or suspended – having more than 50 percent work done should be given priority and got completed in the larger public interest.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works which met here with Najeeb Haroon in the chair scrutinised the budgetary proposals relating to the PSDP for financial year 2022-23 of the Housing Ministry and its attached departments/sub-ordinate offices.

The ministry placed before the committee 445 schemes of four different categories with estimated cost worth Rs 185,496.165 million which include 60 ongoing, 35 suspended, 345 new, and five under approval.

