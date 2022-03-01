ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSDP: NA body scrutinises budgetary proposals

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Monday endorsed the budgetary proposals pertaining to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2022-23 of the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments/sub-ordinate offices with the direction to the ministry that all the development schemes – ongoing or suspended – having more than 50 percent work done should be given priority and got completed in the larger public interest.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works which met here with Najeeb Haroon in the chair scrutinised the budgetary proposals relating to the PSDP for financial year 2022-23 of the Housing Ministry and its attached departments/sub-ordinate offices.

The ministry placed before the committee 445 schemes of four different categories with estimated cost worth Rs 185,496.165 million which include 60 ongoing, 35 suspended, 345 new, and five under approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSDP NA body parliamentary panel Ministry of Housing and Works

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSDP: NA body scrutinises budgetary proposals

‘Rs5 power tariff cut will be adjusted thru budgetary reallocation’

Tarin briefs UNDP team about economic challenges, reforms

Putin lays out conditions as Russians shell Kharkiv

Reprising populist rhetoric, PM cuts rates of POL products, power

Jul ’21-Feb ’22: Karachi LTO collects record revenue

Digital payments maintain growth: PRISM posts 1.1m transactions in 1QFY22

PM, COAS discuss situation

EEC mulling over plan: People in upper income basket may share subsidy burden

Real estate, housing societies: FBR restrains PSDDs from issuing NOC

Provisional figures: Feb tax collection stands at Rs443bn

Read more stories