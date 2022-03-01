JAC team meets Shehbaz

LAHORE: The PML-N president and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly, Mian Shehbaz Sharif has assured the media joint action committee that if Allah Almighty gives PML-N a chance to form the government, he will repeal the anti-media and press freedom laws.

He was talking with the leaders of Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday. The JAC delegation comprised members of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE), and All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022