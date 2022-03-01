ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Pakistan

LCCI’s ‘100 Years Spring Festival’ inaugurated

Recorder Report 01 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq inaugurated the LCCI 100 years Spring Festival.

The great and unique event Qiraat Competition was attended by the people belonging to all walks of life including a large number of women. The day-long event remained one of the attractions of the city.

Qaria Sufia Sajjad stood first in the Women category of LCCI Qiraat competition while second and third positions went to Fatima Tariq and Muneeba Saleem.

In the male category, first position went to Qari Muhammad Riaz while second and third positions secured by Ateeq-ur-Rehman and Qari Sufyan.

Huzaima Shakir secured first position in the child category while second and third positions went to Hafiz Abdul Basit and Hafiz Abdullah.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir distributed awards along with LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq. LCCI Executive Committee members Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi and Malik Muhammad Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

Qari Ahmad Mian Thanvi, Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori, Qari Abdul Naeer Alvi and Qari Muhammad Zeshan Haider performed the duties as judges.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri said for the first time, a unanimous Urdu translation of the Holly Quran has been prepared for all sects. The government is taking concrete measures to promote the teachings of Quran.

