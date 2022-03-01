LCCI’s ‘100 Years Spring Festival’ inaugurated

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq inaugurated the LCCI 100 years Spring Festival.

The great and unique event Qiraat Competition was attended by the people belonging to all walks of life including a large number of women. The day-long event remained one of the attractions of the city.

Qaria Sufia Sajjad stood first in the Women category of LCCI Qiraat competition while second and third positions went to Fatima Tariq and Muneeba Saleem.

In the male category, first position went to Qari Muhammad Riaz while second and third positions secured by Ateeq-ur-Rehman and Qari Sufyan.

Huzaima Shakir secured first position in the child category while second and third positions went to Hafiz Abdul Basit and Hafiz Abdullah.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir distributed awards along with LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq. LCCI Executive Committee members Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi and Malik Muhammad Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

Qari Ahmad Mian Thanvi, Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori, Qari Abdul Naeer Alvi and Qari Muhammad Zeshan Haider performed the duties as judges.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor ul Haq Qadri said for the first time, a unanimous Urdu translation of the Holly Quran has been prepared for all sects. The government is taking concrete measures to promote the teachings of Quran.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022