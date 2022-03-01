KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 330,345 tonnes of cargo comprising 214,230 tonnes of import cargo and 116,115 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 214,230 comprised of 120,815 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 7,747 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 80 tonnes of Heavy Melting Steel Scrap, 8,896 tonnes of Urea, 13,302 tonnes of Wheat and 63,390 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 116,115 tonnes comprised of 112,268 tonnes of containerized cargo, 397 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 897 tonnes of Clinkers, 853 tonnes of Rice and 1,700 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

About, 8022 containers comprising of 3775 containers import and 4247 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 913 of 20’s and 1389 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 42 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 645 of 20’s and 1322 of 40’s loaded containers while 270 of 20’s and 344 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 12 ships namely, Songa Leopard, Magic Victoria, As Clementina, Jolly Palladio, Barbarica, Xin Yi Hai 16, MT Karachi, Cma Cgm Otello, Cma Cgm Rabelais, Kota Megah, Bow Clipper and Mol Growth have berth at Karachi Port on Monday.

About 07 ships namely, California Trader, Sm Manali, SSL Brahmaputra, Vimc Green, Sea Elegant, Songa Leopard, Kmtc Mundra, Diyala, Uacc Ibn Al Haitham, Heilan Rising, Independent Spirit, Magic Victoria, Jolly Palladio sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, Stolt Island, Vivtory Light, Al Shaffiah, Wan Hai512, MAC Alina, Kota Niolam, Hilda, Jwala, Soho Principal, Eurobury, Ridgebury Brich, T Risha, Singapore Bridge, Oocl Le Havre and Idee Fixe were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel MSC Alina left the Port on Monday morning, while another container ship ‘Safmarine Ngami’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 142,973 tonnes, comprising 71,098 tonnes imports cargo and 71,875 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,235 Containers (10 TEUs Imports and 4,225 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are six ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, MSC Julie and Rosa Carrying Containers are expected to take berths at QICT on Monday, 28th February-2022.

