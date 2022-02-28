ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee falls further against US dollar as geopolitical tension intensifies

  • Depreciates 0.2% in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

Pakistan's rupee fell further against the US dollar, recording a depreciation of 0.2% in the inter-bank market on Monday as escalating geopolitical tension took a toll on currencies worldwide.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 177.47 after a day-on-day depreciation of 36 paisas or 0.2%. On Friday, the local currency had also depreciated 72 paisas against the dollar.

Overall, the rupee ended 0.14% lower during the previous week, but endured a volatile ride as escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, skyrocketing oil prices in the international market, and a record-high current account deficit in January took a toll on market sentiment.

Rupee crosses 177 against US dollar after record C/A deficit, high oil prices

Since May 2021, the rupee has shed nearly 14% of its value against the US dollar.

Oil prices, a major determinant of the exchange-rate parity, continued to jump on escalating sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which in turn led President Vladimir Putin to put his country's nuclear deterrent on high alert.

On Monday, Brent crude futures were up $3.95, or 4%, at $101.88, after hitting a high of $105.07 a barrel in early trade.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.55, or 5%, at $96.14 a barrel, after hitting a high of $99.10 early in the day.

Rising oil prices has become a headache for economic managers in Pakistan, as it increases the import bill, adding pressure on the already widening current account deficit.

The CAD for the month of January stood at $2.6 billion, which is the highest ever recorded number.

“PKR continued to depreciate owing to highest ever reported CAD during Jan-22 and concerns over increasing trade bill on the back of increasing oil prices,” Abdullah Umer, research analyst at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder.

The analyst added that the ongoing tension at the geopolitical front, especially with regards to Russia-Ukraine, will impact oil prices, adding to Pakistan's economic woes.

“Recently, EU countries that earlier opposed UK government's proposal to expel Russia from SWIFT payment system are now considering it. This may result in a further rally in oil prices. All these reasons will continue to put pressure on the rupee,” said Umer.

forex Oil prices SBP Dollar Rupee currency rates usd vs pkr exchnage rate usd rate pkr rate russia ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee falls further against US dollar as geopolitical tension intensifies

Ukraine calls for 'immediate ceasefire' as talks with Russia open

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Oil soars past $102 as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Oil, wheat and aluminium jump after sanctions on Russia

Playing in country of birth 'special' for Australia's Khawaja

Trolls are not 'real fans', says Indian cricketer Shami

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Read more stories