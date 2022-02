Australian shares are expected to open significantly higher on Monday tracking a strong rebound in Wall Street indices on Friday, as major economies imposed sanctions on Russia and considered freezing its financial assets.

The local share price index futures rose 2.4%, a 120.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark rose 0.1% on Friday.

Australia shares end higher

Across the border, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% in early trade.