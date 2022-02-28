PPP’s anti-govt march kicked off

KARACHI: In what appears to be its final push to oust the PTI-led federal government, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday kicked-off its ‘Awami March’ from Karachi towards Islamabad.

The anti-government long march led by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pass through over there dozen major cities before reaching the federal Capital on March 8 where the PPP activists would possibly camp outside the parliament.

The march began from Mazar-e-Quaid at 10 am on Sunday. Addressing to the politically charged crowd, Bilawal said that the PPP has protested in the parliament and out in the streets.

We will march the length of the country and demonstrate beyond any iota of doubt that this government has completely and unanimously lost the confidence of the people of Pakistan and that there is no moral, legal or political reason for it to remain in power any longer.

Karachiites have gathered at the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum to send home the selected, illegitimate and incapable federal government, he said. Bilawal said Pakistan Peoples’ Party was formed to realize the unfulfilled hopes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

As per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, the father of nation, there should be a parliamentary democracy in Pakistan, but the incumbent government attacked our democracy, economy and human rights. “We will accomplish the mission of Quaid-e-Azam,” he said.

Not threatened by PTI's march: Bilawal

“We will also defend the 1973 constitution, the rights of the people and the economy of this country.”

The Pakistani people have been betrayed yet again. The last few years have been catastrophic for Pakistani people, he said.

Highlighting the objectives of Long March, PPP Chairman said we march to realize the citizens’ dreams, aspirations, dignity, self-respect and prosperity.

We fight to heal the wounds inflicted by this regime, heal our society, heal our country. The people of Pakistan shall not be enslaved, they will not be defeated, he said.

The incompetence and insensitivity of the present regime has threatens the very foundation of our country, our federation, the lives and livelihoods of our people and the hopes and ambitions of our youth, he said.

Meanwhile Bilawal posted on social media a document that highlighted the purpose of the long march.

It said that farmers are facing starvation. Workers have no work. The shops of traders are being shut. Factories are being closed. Women are feeling increasingly vulnerable and insecure. Religious minorities are under attack. Growing income inequality and disparity between the rich and poor is shaking the foundation of our society. The federation of Pakistan is under threat.

This regime seeks to divide, polarize and sabotage. The PPP has always sought to unite. We need to unite against the criminal regime and end this reign of misrule and injustice. Hopelessness, poverty, and helplessness are not the destiny of the people of Pakistan. We have endured and prevailed over dictatorship and fascism before, and it is time that we do it again. The crisis is deep, and our response needs to be robust and urgent.

The people of Pakistan and the PPP have always chosen freedom from poverty, fear, freedom to dream of a brighter future. The illegal, incompetent regime foolishly seeks to enslave us, and this regime will be defeated like the fascist regimes of the past and will be consigned to the dustbin of history. This regime has to be defeated and it has to be defeated now.

The PPP has held firmly to its politics of constitutional supremacy and of using only democratic methods to fight injustice. The PPP is founded on the commitment to the principle of Haq-Hakmiat.

In the last few years, we have seen a deliberate and systemic attack on democracy, and attempts to dismantle the institutions of democracy. This government seeks to discredit the democratic process, the sanctity of the election, the independence of the judiciary, the freedom of media and the supremacy of the constitution.

Bilawal said that it will be the longest march in the history of the country. The long march starting from Karachi will pass through 37 cities and reach Islamabad.

The protesters will resume their journey on February 28 passing through Hyderabad, Hala and Nawabshah and end its second day at Moro. Marchers will reach Khairpur city on March 1 and end their third day in Sukkur. The long march will then continue from Sukkur on March 2 from where the protesters will reach Rahim Yar Khan.

On March 3, the PPP convoy from Rahim Yar Khan, passing through Bahawalpur and Lodhran will end its fifth day with a large public gathering in Multan. It will reach Lahore from Sahiwal, Patoki on March 5, then will reach Gujranwala on March 6. The last phase of the march will be from March 8.

