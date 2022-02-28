Peshawar: prices of essential food items show rising trend

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the local market, according to a survey conducted here on Sunday.

According to a market survey, prices of live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, sugar, cooking oil/ghee, black tea, packed milk, fresh milk, fruits and others have sharply risen and are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man.

Impacts of recent record hike in prices of petroleum products have seen everywhere, as not only transporters jacked up fares on intra-districts and inter-provincial routes but rates of food basket has increased exorbitantly, the survey noted.

It was revealed that the price of live chicken has increased at Rs248/- per kg from Rs226/- per kg in the previous week while a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs180-190 in the retail market.

Similarly, the prices of cooking oil/ghee soared up in the local market as all brands/quality being sold within range of Rs250-280-300/- per kg and Rs350-400-420/- per kg/litre. Black tea was being sold at Rs1050-1100/- per kg, while green tea was available at Rs900-950/- per kg, the survey noted.

Likewise, the prices of sugar remained high-side a one-kg available at Rs95-98/-. Prices of packed milk have surged up as from Rs10-20 per litre has been witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. The price of fresh milk has also increased as high fat milk is being sold at Rs140/- per litre, low fat milk at Rs130/- per litre.

However, the prices of flour was remained unchanged as 20-kg bag being sold at Rs1300-1450/- while 80-kg flour bag available at Rs 6,400-6,500/-.

According to the survey, a good quality rice (Sela) has increased at Rs180 per kg against the price of Rs160/- per kg, while toota rice is being sold at Rs100-120/- against the price of Rs80/- per kg in the local market.

Similarly, dal channa is being sold at Rs200/- per kg against the price of Rs180/- per kg, dal mash at Rs300/- per kg against Rs280/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs240/- per kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs240/- per kg against the price of Rs220/-, dal chilka (Green) at Rs200/- per kg against the price of Rs180/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs180/- per kg against the price of Rs160/- per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs120/- per kg, big-size white channa was available Rs190-200/- per kg, moonge at Rs220/- per kg, it was noted.

A mixed trend in prices of vegetables witnessed in the local market, the survey noted. One-kg tomatoes are being sold at Rs120-160/- per kg against the price of Rs100/- per kg in the previous week, while onion was available at Rs60-70/- per kg. Similarly, the price of ginger has decreased at Rs400/- per kg, whereas garlic at Rs400/- per kg. Cucumber was available at Rs50-60 per kg, green chili at Rs200/- per kg while one-kg lemon was available at Rs120 per kg.

Bitter gourd (Karela) was being sold at Rs250/- per kg, capsicum at Rs180/- per kilogrmme, peas are being available at Rs100-120 per kg, arvi at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs80 per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80 per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg. Long, apple and round gourds were available within range of Rs80-90/- per kg, while ladyfinger was available at Rs150-200/- per kg, one-kg karela (bitter gourd) was being sold at Rs200/- per kg, Spinach at Rs30 per bundle, lemon at Rs120 per kg.

Iranian apples are being sold at 200/- per kg while locally produced apples available at Rs120-150/- per kg, bananas available at Rs50-60/- and Rs70/- per dozen, guava was available at Rs120-150/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs200/- per kg, big-size kinnow at Rs120/- per dozen, small-size at Rs60-70/- and Rs80/- while orange was available at Rs80-90/- and Rs120/- per dozen.

