Sindh LG Law: JI stages sit-in in Hyderabad

Recorder Report 28 Feb, 2022

HYDERABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hyderabad chapter staged a sit-in at Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday to condemn ‘unconstitutional and undemocratic legislation’ in Sindh including local bodies’ laws, inflation, electricity and gas load-shedding and depriving Hyderabad of its due rights.

JI Hyderabad District Amir Aqeel Ahmed Khan, General Secretary Zaheer-ud-Din Sheikh, Naib Amirs Abdul Qayyum Sheikh, Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan; Sardar Zubair Khadim Hussain Solangi of Solangi community, leader of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Amir Abdullah Farooqi, Qayyum Bhatti and JI Youth Hyderabad President Irfan Qaimkhani also addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that the local bodies laws in Sindh are unconstitutional and against the democratic spirit. They were of the view that institutions are not solving problems but instead creating them.

They said that law and order in Sindh has been destroyed; cities have become rubbish heaps, and drainage system is destroyed. They said it is a pity that WASA employees have not been paid salaries for last 14 months thus they were living miserably. They said that on one hand there are local bodies’ problems and on the other hand inflation is skyrocketing. They said people are being disturbed in every possible way. They said that the summer has not come but people are facing hours-long load shedding of electricity and gas in Hyderabad. They said due to high inflation poor people are facing starvation.

