ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Haleem says Bilawal has ‘ruined’ Sindh

APP 28 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while hitting out at Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday said that Bilawal Zardari was marching to Islamabad after ruining Sindh.

In a statement regarding PPP’s Awami March, he said that at last Bilawal Zardari appeared in Karachi although on pretext of the march that started from the city.

Bilawal Zardari’s PPP was taking out a long march led by a corrupt, infected and defected leadership that has ruined Sindh during its 14 year long rule, Haleem Adil Shaikh remarked and questioned “Against whom Bilawal Zardari has taken out the march after ruining Sindh.” Holding Bilawal Zardari and his party PPP responsible for destruction of Karachi, he insisted “If Bilawal Zardari was a public leader he must answer people of Karachi why his party’s Sindh government has destroyed Karachi.

Haleem observed that in 2009 when total volume of Sindh budget was Rs 150 billion, PPP had allocated Rs 37 billion for Karachi but in ongoing fiscal year out of Rs 1400 billion of provincial budget only Rs 38 billion are set aside for the metropolis.

Karachiites did not get a single drop of water despite expenditure of Rs 13 billion on incomplete mega water project K-IV while the provincial capital did not receive just 14 buses despite announcements of thousands of buses during 14 years, Haleem Adil Sheikh noted.

He stressed that Bilawal Zardari must also respond to questions by people of Karachi that Why did your government make this city a garbage dump and why the citizens of Karachi were left at the mercy of robbers in 2022.

Haleem Adil Sheikh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly

Comments

Comments are closed.

PTI’s Haleem says Bilawal has ‘ruined’ Sindh

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories