ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: China so far does not appear to be helping Russia evade Western financial sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but doing so would “do profound damage” to China’s reputation, a senior Biden Administration official said on Saturday.

“The latest signs suggest that China’s not coming to the rescue,” the official told reporters after announcing that the United States and its allies agreed to impose sanctions against Russia’s central bank and disconnect key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial transaction network.

The official said that recent reports that some Chinese banks have stopped issuing letters of credit for purchases of physical commodities from Russia were a positive sign.

This “suggests that, much like has been the pattern for years and years, China has tended to respect the force of U.S. sanctions,” the official added. China is Russia’s biggest trade partner for both exports and imports, buying a third of Russia’s crude oil exports in 2020 and supplying it with manufactured products from cell phones and computers to toys and clothing. The China-Russia trade relationship has grown significantly since 2014, when the West first imposed sanctions against Russian entities over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

Some of that trade is conducted in China’s yuan currency, which could technically fall outside of sanctions aimed at cutting Russia off from transactions in U.S. dollars, euros, sterling and other major currencies.

But Chinese banks that do business with Russian banks and other entities hit with full blocking sanctions and put on the Treasury’s “specially designated nationals” list could face sanctions themselves and loss of access to the U.S. financial system.

The official said that if China were to help Russia evade U.S. sanctions, “it really would be an unfortunate signal for China’s vision of the world,” and give “tacit or explicit accommodation to Russia’s invasion of a sovereign country in the heart of Europe.” “It would do profound damage to its reputation in Europe, but really across the world,” the official said of China.

United States EU China and Russia Western sanctions Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

Comments are closed.

China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions

Rashid says opposition still indecisive

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Karachi’s air quality worsening

PKR ends lower

Ukraine says will not 'capitulate' at Russia talks

Hafeez's all-round show hands Lahore Qalandars their maiden PSL title

Read more stories