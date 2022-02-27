Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs20 million for the execution of development schemes in Sindh under the Sustainable Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

The ECC meeting presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Friday was submitted a summary by the Ministry of Housing and Works. Cabinet Division has surrendered funds amounting to Rs20 million in favour of the Ministry of Housing and Works to obtain a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for the execution of schemes in Sindh under SAP.

The case was referred to the Finance Division for their concurrence.

The Finance Division has examined the case and advised to initiate a summary for the ECC to obtain TSG of Rs20 million for the execution of development schemes in Sindh under SAP.

In view of the above, approval of the ECC was solicited for allocation of surrendered funds from Demand No 86-FC22D05-Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division, in favour of the Ministry of Housing Civil Works to execute development schemes of Sindh during the financial year 2021-22.

The ECC was further informed that Federal Minister for Housing and Works has seen and authorised submission of this summary to the ECC of the Cabinet.

The ECC approved the allocation of Rs20 million TSG for the Ministry of Housing and Works.

