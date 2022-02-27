MPCL bags 4 awards at 14th Int’l CSR Summit & Awards 2022

ISLAMABAD: MPCL has won multiple accolades at the 14th Annual CSR Summit & Awards 2022, organized by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) on February 24, 2022, at Islamabad. A special shield/memento was also given to the company at the event. MPCL was awarded in the categories of best CSR Practices and Sustainability Initiatives, Outstanding Contribution for National Games, Economic Empowerment Initiative during COVID-19 and Inclusive Education.’

This year, a total of 87 international and national companies were evaluated in different categories at the CSR awards. The award ceremony was graced by Azam Khan Swati, Minister of Railways, and Farrukh Habib, State Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and dignitaries from leading national and international companies. On behalf of MPCL, Brig Syed Sajid Raza, Director Admin & Security, received the award in the category of “Best CSR Practices and Sustainability Initiatives”

NFEH is a non-profit, non-governmental organization whose mission is to support, promote, and assist in the creation of environmental, healthcare, and educational awareness among the general public. The Annual CSR Summit/Awards honour and reward the efforts and achievements of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to society’s empowerment in the areas of education, health, the environment, socioeconomic development, and welfare programmes.

