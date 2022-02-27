ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Pakistan

MPCL bags 4 awards at 14th Int’l CSR Summit & Awards 2022

ISLAMABAD: MPCL has won multiple accolades at the 14th Annual CSR Summit & Awards 2022, organized by the ...
Press Release 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: MPCL has won multiple accolades at the 14th Annual CSR Summit & Awards 2022, organized by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) on February 24, 2022, at Islamabad. A special shield/memento was also given to the company at the event. MPCL was awarded in the categories of best CSR Practices and Sustainability Initiatives, Outstanding Contribution for National Games, Economic Empowerment Initiative during COVID-19 and Inclusive Education.’

This year, a total of 87 international and national companies were evaluated in different categories at the CSR awards. The award ceremony was graced by Azam Khan Swati, Minister of Railways, and Farrukh Habib, State Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and dignitaries from leading national and international companies. On behalf of MPCL, Brig Syed Sajid Raza, Director Admin & Security, received the award in the category of “Best CSR Practices and Sustainability Initiatives”

NFEH is a non-profit, non-governmental organization whose mission is to support, promote, and assist in the creation of environmental, healthcare, and educational awareness among the general public. The Annual CSR Summit/Awards honour and reward the efforts and achievements of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to society’s empowerment in the areas of education, health, the environment, socioeconomic development, and welfare programmes.

