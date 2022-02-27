Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past as compared with the last week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in chicken prices registered a further increase of Rs 1,000 per 40 kg, which went up from Rs 8,800 per 40 kg to Rs 9,800 per 40 kg, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs 260 per kg against Rs 235 per kg and chicken meat price jumped from Rs 360 per kg to Rs 400 per kg.

According to chicken traders, the price within the past two weeks has witnessed an increase of Rs 2,000 per 40 kg. Eggs prices witnessed a reduction from Rs 4,200 per carton to Rs 3,800 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs 150 per dozen against Rs 160 per dozen.

Prices of all the pulses remained on high side as fine quality maash is being sold at Rs 330 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs 225 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs 320 per kg, masoor at Rs 240 per kg, whole gram at Rs 240 per kg, and moong price at Rs 170 per kg.

B-grade cooking oil prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 500 per carton of 16 packs from Rs 5,000 per carton to Rs 5,500 per carton in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 360 per pack of 900 grams against Rs 330 per kg. Normal quality cooking oil such as Phool, Meezan, and such other brands prices have also witnessed a significant increase as its price jumped from Rs 1,550 per carton of five packs to Rs 1,720, which in retail is being sold at Rs 360 per pack against Rs 350 per pack of 900 grams.

Moreover, according to traders, various brands of normal quality ghee/cooking oil are not available in the market as the suppliers wanted to increase the prices by creating an artificial shortage. The traders further said that the suppliers of best ghee/cooking oil have intimated them that within the next few days they are going to increase the price of their products from current level of Rs 2,130 per 5 litre to Rs 2,200 per 5 litre, while mustard oil price has gone up from Rs 425 per kg to Rs 450 per kg. Lipton Yellow Label tea and Islamabad tea prices went up by Rs 15 per pack of 500 gram from Rs 600 per 500 gram pack to Rs 615 per pack.

In the wholesale market, wheat flour price is stable at Rs 1,070 per 15 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,000-1,120 per 15 kg. While government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20 kg is available Rs 1,170 per bag.

No changes were observed in the prices of various brands of pack spices as a pack of 25 gram Shan and National spice is being sold at Rs 75-80 per pack but the suppliers have reduced the size of the pack from 43 grams to 25 grams. Powder chillis price is stable at Rs465 per kg and powder turmeric prices at Rs 400 per kg.

Bathing soaps such as Safeguard and Lux prices as well as detergents also have gone up as family size Safeguard price has jumped from Rs 75 per pack to Rs 85 and Lux family size price went up from Rs 73 to Rs 80 per pack.

Milk prices witnessed no change as Dairy Omung is available at Rs 35 per 200 milliliter pack, Milk Pak and Olpers one litre pack price is stable at Rs 165 per pack, 750 milliliter Milk Pak and Olpers price is also stable at Rs 130 per pack, 200 milliliter Milk Pak price is stable at Rs 45. Milk creams such as Olpers and Milk Pak prices also remained unchanged at Rs 135 per pack. However, the distributors of various brands of milk told Business Recorder that the suppliers of milk are all set to further increase the one litre milk price from Rs 165 to Rs 170 within the coming days.

During the week under review, prices of various brands of rice remained unchanged as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 7,800 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 205-210 per kg, while Broken Basmati is available at Rs 4,200 per 40 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 125 per kg against Rs 120 per kg. However, within the past one month, rice prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 1,000 per 40 kg bag.

The survey observed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) also remained stable at Rs 3,000, which in retail is being sold at Rs 220 per kg against Rs 200 per kg.

In the wholesale market, sugar price witnessed an increase of Rs 250 per 50 kg bag, which jumped from Rs4,000 to Rs4,250 per bag, while in retail, sugar is being sold at Rs 95 per kg.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as potato price went down from Rs 200 per 5 kg to Rs 175 per 5 kg, which in retail are still being sold at Rs 45 per kg, onions price went up from Rs 175 per 5 kg to Rs 200 per 5 kg, which in the retail is available at Rs 45 per kg against Rs 40 per kg and tomato price went up from Rs 530 per 5 kg to Rs 600 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 135 per kg against Rs 125 per kg.

Peas price went down from Rs 100 per kg to Rs 90 per kg, Chinese garlic price went down from Rs 430 per kg to Rs 400 per kg, ginger price remained went down from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 230 per kg, fresh bean went up from Rs 125 to Rs 145 per kg, capsicum went down from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 160 per kg, carrot price went up from Rs 40 per kg to Rs 50 per kg , pumpkin went down from Rs 140 per kg to Rs 110 per kg, yam price went up from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 75 per kg, cauliflower price went up from Rs 70 per kg to Rs 75 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs 75 per kg to Rs 60 per kg.

Fruit prices witnessed a mixed trend as Iranian Kalakilo apple price went down from Rs 240 per kg to Rs 230 per kg, Pakistan Kalakilo apple price is stable at Rs 200 per kg, golden apple price went up from Rs 160 per kg to Rs 170 per kg, white apple price went up from Rs 125 per kg to Rs 135 per kg. Best quality banana price went up from Rs 150 per dozen to Rs 170 per dozen, while normal is being sold in the range of Rs 100-130 per dozen, guava price went down from Rs 110 per kg to Rs 95 per kg, best quality oranges price went up from Rs 200 per dozen to Rs 225 per dozen and pomegranate price went up from Rs 280 per kg to Rs 300 per kg.

