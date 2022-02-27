ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Qureshi urges Sindh govt not to create hurdles in PTI’s march

APP 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed the hope that Sindh government would not create hurdles in PTI’s proposed ‘Sindh rights march’.

In a short message prior to his departure to Sindh province, the Foreign Minister said the way Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could come to Punjab and start his public campaign, similarly, PTI had the same rights to present its message in Sindh in a democratic manner.

Qureshi said: “Keeping in view the democratic traditions, let’s present your stance, allowing us to exercise the same.”

He hoped the PPP’s Sindh government would not create hurdles in the way of rally as the PTI had no other intentions. “I want to remind if our processions or party workers are targeted, the PTI workers in Punjab will be noting such things,” he cautioned.

The PTI’s Vice Chairman is scheduled to lead the PTI’s march from Kamu Shaheed area in Sindh along with other leaders of PTI Sindh chapter. The ‘‘Huqooq-e-Sindh March” would culminate in Karachi on March 6 after passing through Ghotki, Pano Akil, Sukkar and other districts of the province.

The PTI leader further urged the people of Sindh to think about their future as they had been bearing a government for the last 15 years that had burdened them with its corruption.

He said that he would be spreading a message of the PTI Chairman to the people of the province during his visit to different parts. “Get ready and join the procession for a prosperous, stronger and better Pakistan,” he stressed.

Qureshi expressed the optimism that oppressed segments of Sindh that had been groaning under PPP’s corrupt rule would come out and resist the grinding wheel of injustice. “Time has come to break shackles of slavery and move ahead. It is a message, a philosophy and a manifesto,” he said, adding that PTI was offering the Sindh people an alternative to what they had been experiencing for more than a decade.

Sindh govt Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI’s ‘Haqook e Sindh march’ Foreign Minister of Pakistan Vice Chairman PTI PTI’s march

Comments

Comments are closed.

Qureshi urges Sindh govt not to create hurdles in PTI’s march

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories