Akbar Dogar elected LHCBA president

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The members Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Saturday elected Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar as president for the term 2022-23. Ali Dogar bagged 6581 votes while his rival Asadullah Khan, brother of PML-N MPA Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, obtained 3976 votes.

Out of a total of 23560 eligible voters as many as 10630 members cast their votes. Ali Dogar a candidate of the Independent Group, also known as late Asma Jahangir Group, defeated his rival Rana Asadullah Khan of Hamid Khan-led Professional Group with a margin of 2605 votes.

Supreme Court Bar Association’s president Ahsan Bhoon, Pakistan Bar Council’s vice chairman Ch Hafeezur Rehman, its members including PML-N Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Pir Masood Chishti, Abid Saqi were amongst the main supporters of Dogar.

The PML-N lawyers’ Forum supported Dogar, while a faction of the forum also backed Asad Khan.

However, a faction of Insaf Lawyers Forum headed by Ishtiaq A. Khan, Peoples Lawyers Forum headed by Sardar Latif Khosa and lawyers of Jamaat-e-Islami supported Asad Khan.

The Independent Group also notched the slot of vice president as its candidate Sohail Shafique Chaudhry secured 4743 votes against his four rivals.

Rai Usman Ahmad was elected secretary with 4455 votes against three rivals. He also belonged to the Independent group. Rana Ali Akhtar Khan was elected finance secretary with 4103 votes after defeating four candidates.

