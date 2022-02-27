Markets
Punjab fixes wheat support price at Rs2,200/40kg
27 Feb, 2022
LAHORE: In an attempt to provide relief to farmers, the Punjab government Saturday fixed the minimum wheat support price at Rs2,200 per 40-kg. The Punjab cabinet, on the recommendation of the Food Department, approved the increase in the wheat support price and also issued a notification.
The notification states that the government has increased the minimum wheat support price by Rs250 to Rs2,200 per 40-kg.
