ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Minimal deliveries expected against CBOT March corn, soya futures

Reuters 27 Feb, 2022

CHICAGO: Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) March corn and soybean futures should be minimal on Monday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Friday, citing firm cash markets.

Traders expected no deliveries against CBOT March corn, soybean or soymeal futures. For soyoil, traders estimated March deliveries at zero to 500 contracts. Expectations varied for CBOT March wheat deliveries. Most sources expected zero to 500 deliveries, but one estimated 1,000 to 1,500 lots. Traders estimated deliveries against K.C. March hard red winter wheat as well as Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) March spring wheat futures at zero to 300 contracts.

Expectations for deliveries against CBOT March rough rice futures were for 200 to 400 contracts. The CBOT reported that 1,857 Chicago wheat futures contracts were registered for delivery as of Thursday night, but commercial grain companies have until 4 p.m. CST (2200 GMT) Friday to register additional contracts for delivery.

Registrations as of Thursday also included 17 contracts for corn, 68 for soybeans, zero for soymeal, 137 for soyoil, 92 contracts for K.C. wheat and 534 contracts for rough rice. The MGEX reported spring wheat delivery registrations at 1,409 contracts.

Traders closely monitor deliveries. A large number of deliveries tends to pressure the price of a nearby futures contract, while a small number would tend to support prices. During a contract’s delivery period, which lasts two to three weeks, the futures market acts like a cash market. Companies holding short positions in March futures can issue intentions to deliver the physical commodity. Traders holding the oldest-dated longs must accept delivery.

Corn CBOT soybean soymeal soyoil

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minimal deliveries expected against CBOT March corn, soya futures

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories