Pakistan

CS directs all DCs to tighten measures against smuggling of wheat

Recorder Report 27 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to tighten measures for curbing the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers besides continuing monitoring of the compost’s supply and stocks through the online portal.

He issued these directions while presiding over a video-link meeting of Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. The Chief Secretary said that in case of shortage of fertilizers, crop production can be affected. He said that the government would protect the interest of farmers in any case and would take stern action against profiteers.

The Chief Secretary asked the officers to strictly implement the directives on road safety outside schools and take action against the violators. He mentioned that special period should be started in schools to highlight the importance of cleanliness. He said that a permanent solution should be worked out for the problem of garbage heaps in the cities. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to start preparations for dealing with possible urban flooding during rains.

The Divisional Commissioners gave detailed briefing to the meeting through video link. The meeting was informed that 4077 open manholes in Lahore Division, 1534 in Gujranwala, 1404 in Multan, 1661 in Bahawalpur, 515 in DG Khan and 390 in Rawalpindi were covered. Similarly, 10372 street lights in Lahore division, 3765 in Gujranwala, 3284 in Multan, 2247 in Bahawalpur, 1671 in DG Khan and 6849 in Rawalpindi were made functional. The participants were told that timely resolution of complaints about sewerage and cleanliness in districts is being ensured. The secretaries of agriculture and industries departments, additional IG special branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

