ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US allows transactions with Afghan govt despite sanctions

AFP 27 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday issued new rules that would allow most commercial and financial transactions with Afghanistan while maintaining sanctions against the Taliban, in an effort to ease the flow of humanitarian aid and kickstart the paralyzed economy.

Non-governmental organizations and financial institutions have expressed concerns about running afoul of US sanctions targeting the Islamist hardliners in power in Kabul — but that has meant a near-halt to all economic activity.

The United Nations has warned that the country is facing a “devastating” humanitarian crisis, with more than half of the country’s population of roughly 38 million at risk of suffering food shortages.

“In light of this dire crisis, it is essential that we address concerns that sanctions inhibit commercial and financial activity,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a statement announcing the measure.

The Treasury said its latest so-called general license “authorizes, to the extent required, all transactions involving Afghanistan and its governing institutions that would otherwise be prohibited by US sanctions,” except those that would directly benefit the Taliban or the Haqqani network.

Such transactions include dealings with government ministries, infrastructure maintenance or development projects, and business with state-owned companies, according to a Treasury fact sheet.

“The license will ensure that US sanctions do not stand in the way of transactions and activities needed to provide aid and support the basic human needs of the people of Afghanistan,” a senior administration official told reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the license’s release.

A second senior official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “There are too many Afghans starving today, too many Afghans that are cold. We all need to act faster.”

International aid had represented 40 percent of Afghanistan’s GDP and financed 80 percent of its budget.

The United States has issued several rounds of humanitarian aid exemptions to sanctions since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden seized $7 billion in assets belonging to the previous Afghan government, aiming to split the funds between desperately needed aid for Afghans and, controversially, eventual judgments in favor of victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Taliban UNITED NATIONS US sanctions Wally Adeyemo afghan govt

Comments

Comments are closed.

US allows transactions with Afghan govt despite sanctions

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories