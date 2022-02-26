ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,153
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,507,657
1,20724hr
Sindh
567,000
Punjab
500,789
Balochistan
35,322
Islamabad
134,240
KPK
215,936
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

No immediate impact from Russia sanctions on bond index rebalancing: JPMorgan

Reuters 26 Feb, 2022

LONDON: JPMorgan said there was no immediate impact from sanctions on Russia at the month-end rebalancing of its emerging market bond indexes.

The indexes are key performance benchmarks for international investors in emerging market debt, so membership can help a country sell bonds and reduce its borrowing costs.

In a note published to clients, JPMorgan said there was "no immediate impact from sanctions on the February 28, 2022 rebalance of the JPMorgan Emerging Market indices."

"An updated Index Watch will be published detailing any potential Index composition changes at the March 31, 2022 rebalance due to updated sanctions directives."

US imposes tough sanctions on Russia, but avoids some severe steps

At the end of February, Russia had a 4.92% weighting in the JPMorgan EMBI+ bond index. It had a 1.56% weighting in its EMBI Global index and 1.63% in its EMBI Global Diversified index.

The US government broadened restrictions on trading of Russian government debt on Tuesday to punish Moscow for ratcheting up its conflict with Ukraine.

The US Treasury prohibited participation in the secondary market for Russian government bonds that will be issued after March 1, in a move aimed at curbing Russia's ability to access external funding.

JPMorgan Russia sanctions sanctions on Russia

Comments

1000 characters

No immediate impact from Russia sanctions on bond index rebalancing: JPMorgan

Finance ministry says imports have started to rationalise

Industrial and services sectors: Activity picks up in 1HFY22

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

REER increases marginally to 97.03 in January 2022

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, vows cooperation under 'new situation'

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Read more stories