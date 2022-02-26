ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,153
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,507,657
1,20724hr
Sindh
567,000
Punjab
500,789
Balochistan
35,322
Islamabad
134,240
KPK
215,936
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan considering imposing sanctions against Belarus

Reuters 26 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan is considering imposing economic sanctions on Belarus, in line with the United States, for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, two government officials with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear which individuals or entities would be targeted by such sanctions. The officials told Reuters Tokyo will coordinate with other members of the Group of Seven industrial powers.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman declined comment. The office of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could not immediately be reached for comment.

The US sanctions over Thursday's invasion include 24 Belarusian individuals and entities, the US Treasury Department said.

Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port

Japan has announced sanctions on Russia over the invasion, with Kishida terming Moscow's moves an unacceptable violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and international law.

Russian troops were advancing toward the capital Kyiv on Friday even as Russia and Ukraine signalled an openness to negotiations, in the wake of the invasion from the north, east and south, an attack that threatens to upend Europe's post-Cold War order.

US imposes tough sanctions on Russia, but avoids some severe steps

Russian military sanctions on Russia Russian attack Russian Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Japan considering imposing sanctions against Belarus

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

Heavy fighting in Kyiv outskirts as Russia, Ukraine signal possibility of talks

Conversion of 3 imported projects to Thar coal: PPIB rejects technical proposal of SECMC

New exploration, more gas production: PD asked to set up technical group

Russia says it has captured Ukraine's Melitopol

‘Troubled’ CASA 1000 project: WB mulling various options

China's Xi, in message to North Korea's Kim, vows cooperation under 'new situation'

Covid response: ECC approves Rs450m for NIH project

Under-construction projects: Purchasers of units may avail housing finance, says SBP

Daily wagers: FTO asks FBR to fix income limit for tax exemption

Read more stories