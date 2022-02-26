Public Sector Development Programme: Rs448bn allocation: water resources ministry receives interim proposals

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Water Resources (MoWR) has received interim proposals for allocation of Rs 448 billion in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2022-23, of which Rs 311.21 billion are related to water sector and Rs 136.58 billion for hydropower projects.

The MOWR shared this information with Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources, presided over by Senator Musadik Masood Malik.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Mehar Ali Shah informed the committee that the Ministry has not yet been conveyed PSDP ceiling for 2022-23 but it has received interim proposals for allocation of funds.

He further stated that Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda ) has prioritized its scheme in the following order: priority -1, mega projects like Diamer Basha (dam part) and (land acquisition) resettlement, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project and K-4 supply scheme require provision of Rs 166.906 billion; priority-II, projects to complete/ wind up if proposed PSDP is allocated/released (12 projects needing provision of Rs 19.359 billion); priority-III, projects which are at advance stage of execution (five projects with proposed provision of Rs 15.577 billion); and priority-iv, projects which are ready to launch for commencement (five projects with demand of Rs 7.977 billion).

Of Rs 166.906 billion first priority projects, Wapda would seek Rs 37.053 billion for Diamer Basha Dam project (dam part) and Rs 16.760 billion for land acquisition and resettlement, Rs 47 billion for Mohmand Dam and Rs 66.093 billion for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) and Mangla Dam Raising, Kurram Tangi Dam(stage-1), Kachhi Canal (phase-1, part-A), Kachhi Canal (remaining works, land and water monitoring/evaluation of Indus plains by SMO, Hanngol Dam detailed engineering design) etc.

Standing Committee expressed displeasure at the absence of senior management of Wapda from the meeting.

Secretary Water Resources, Dr Kazim Niaz, assured the meeting that he would request Minister for Water Resources, Ch Moonis Elahi and Member Water (Wapda) to attend forthcoming meeting of the Committee, however, he did not give any commitment with respect to the presence Chairman Wapda, Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (retd).

The issue of district-wise underground water level comprising data on depletion and water level in Sindh also came under discussion.

