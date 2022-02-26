Pakistan
PDWP approves 3 more schemes
26 Feb, 2022
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday approved three major development schemes of the school education and road sectors to be completed at an estimated cost of over Rs 4.3 billion.
These schemes were approved in the 64th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.
