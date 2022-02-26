Cnergyico wins CSR Award 2022

ISLAMABAD: Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), one of Pakistan’s biggest vertically integrated petroleum companies, has been presented with an award for its services in the field of corporate social responsibility by the National Forum for Environment & Health in a ceremony held in Islamabad. Khawaja Siraj-ud-din Athar, Senior Manager - Commercial, at Cnergyico received the award.

Cnergyico has been given the country’s most prestigious CSR award in recognition of its outstanding environmental and sustainability initiatives, including tree plantation drives.

Speaking on the occasion, Azfar Saeed Baig, Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information said, “Cnergyico has remained committed to supporting the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Government of Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme.”

