Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 26 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 25, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          177.50    178.00   DKK                 26.22    26.32
SAUDIA RIYAL         47.00     47.40   NOK                 19.47    19.57
UAE DIRHAM           48.20     48.80   SEK                 18.38    18.48
EURO                197.00    199.00   AUD $              126.50   127.00
UK POUND            236.00    238.50   CAD $              137.50   139.00
JAPANI YEN         1.51200   1.53200   INDIAN RUPEE         2.20     2.40
CHF                 189.31    190.31   CHINESE YUAN        26.80    27.80
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Forex Association of Pakistan currency exchange rates currency rate today dollar exchange rate pakistan

