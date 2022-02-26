Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
26 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 25, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 177.50 178.00 DKK 26.22 26.32
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.00 47.40 NOK 19.47 19.57
UAE DIRHAM 48.20 48.80 SEK 18.38 18.48
EURO 197.00 199.00 AUD $ 126.50 127.00
UK POUND 236.00 238.50 CAD $ 137.50 139.00
JAPANI YEN 1.51200 1.53200 INDIAN RUPEE 2.20 2.40
CHF 189.31 190.31 CHINESE YUAN 26.80 27.80
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.