Govt working to ensure safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar said on Friday that the government was working to ensure the safe evacuation of all Pakistani nationals stranded in Ukraine, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ambassador confirmed that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, were present in Ukraine, adding that they have been advised to move to safe locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Embassy in Ukraine said in a Twitter post that the airspace of Ukraine remains closed.

The embassy announced that it is in touch with the Pakistani students in Ukraine who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them.

"As the situation improves, all Pakistani students should move to Tarnopil to enable evacuation," the embassy tweeted.

The embassy confirmed that it was fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine, and provided the contact details if anyone needed to get in touch.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air, and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough.