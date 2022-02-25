Spot gold may retest support at $1,879

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may end its bounce below a resistance at $1,928 per ounce, and retest a support at $1,879.

The high of $1,973.96 on Thursday is regarded as the ending point of a wave (c), as strongly suggested by the immediate deep fall after gold hit this level.

A detailed study on the ten-minute chart reveals a five-wave mode on the fall from $1,973.76. Such a wave mode simply suggests an extension of the drop below $1,878.49.

A retracement analysis on the fall marks a strong resistance zone of $1,926-$1,937, within which the current wave b would end and the downward wave c would start.

Gold: modest increase in prices

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed shooting star on Thursday signals a completion of the uptrend from $1,676.10.

The upper shadow is so long that it may be partially covered by the current weak bounce.

The bounce may end around $1,927, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,945.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.