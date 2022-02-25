ANL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
ASL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.91%)
AVN 93.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.24%)
BOP 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.65%)
FNEL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.87%)
GGGL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
GGL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.55%)
KOSM 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.95%)
MLCF 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.31%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.75%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.5%)
PTC 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
TELE 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.34%)
TPL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
TPLP 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.5%)
TREET 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.99%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.71%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.45%)
WAVES 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
YOUW 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.26%)
BR100 4,454 Increased By 32.7 (0.74%)
BR30 16,074 Increased By 259.9 (1.64%)
KSE100 44,064 Increased By 233.6 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,152 Increased By 102.2 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,139
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,506,450
1,12224hr
Sindh
566,505
Punjab
500,395
Balochistan
35,316
Islamabad
134,169
KPK
215,743
Spot gold may retest support at $1,879

The...
Reuters 25 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may end its bounce below a resistance at $1,928 per ounce, and retest a support at $1,879.

The high of $1,973.96 on Thursday is regarded as the ending point of a wave (c), as strongly suggested by the immediate deep fall after gold hit this level.

A detailed study on the ten-minute chart reveals a five-wave mode on the fall from $1,973.76. Such a wave mode simply suggests an extension of the drop below $1,878.49.

A retracement analysis on the fall marks a strong resistance zone of $1,926-$1,937, within which the current wave b would end and the downward wave c would start.

Gold: modest increase in prices

On the daily chart, the long-shadowed shooting star on Thursday signals a completion of the uptrend from $1,676.10.

The upper shadow is so long that it may be partially covered by the current weak bounce.

The bounce may end around $1,927, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,945.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

bullion market Gold Spot

