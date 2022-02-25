KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 68,804 tonnes of cargo comprising 29,819 tonnes of import cargo and 38,985 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 29,819 comprised of 13,645 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,603 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,656 tonnes of Urea, 4,371 tonnes of Wheat and 4,544 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 38,985 tonnes comprised of 3,281 tonnes of containerized cargo, 271 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 25,450 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,200 tonnes of Bulk Cement, 983 tonnes of Rice, and 5,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

About, 1085 containers comprising of 907 containers import and 178 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 319 of 20’s and 294 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 123 of 20’s and 13 of 40’s loaded containers while 01 of 20’s and 14 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 06 ships namely, Xin Yan Tian, Kota Padang, California Trader, Ince Beylerbeyi, MT Quetta and Msc Eyra have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 09 ships namely, Chemroad Queen, Jeil Crystal, Sheng Wanghai, Xin Hong Kong, Celsius Montreal, Long Beach Trader, Nz Shanghai, Oocl Charleston Amoy Dream sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 07 cargoes namely Magic Victoria, As Clementina, Tsingt Mundra, SM Manali, Songa Leopard and Arman 10 were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by six ships during the last 24 hours and cargo volume of 73,101 tonnes, comprising 55,030 tonnes imports cargo and 18,071 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,230 Containers (167 TEUs Imports and 1,230 TEUs export) was handled at the Port.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, four ships, African kite, Richmond, Park, Denisse and EM-Astoria & another ship, Diyala carrying Coal, Phosphoric Acid and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-4, EVTL and QICT respectively on Thursday, 24th February, while another container vessel ‘MSC Chiara’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day, and three ships namely, MSC Azov, CMA CGM Rabelias and Al-Wakrah carrying Container and Natural gas are due to arrive on Friday 25th February-2022.

