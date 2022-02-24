ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.15%)
GGL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
GTECH 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.38%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.48%)
MLCF 34.19 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.04%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PTC 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.03%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.07%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
WAVES 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.22%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 25.1 (0.55%)
BR30 16,961 Increased By 147.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,133 Increased By 120.7 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,584 Increased By 71 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Verdict reserved on bail plea of PML-N activist

Recorder Report 24 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in a post-arrest bail petition of a PML-N activist Sabir Hashmi allegedly arrested for “running a malicious campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and the army on social media”.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that the case against his client was totally false, frivolous and baseless and had been registered with mala fide intention for being a worker of the PML-N.

He also said that the petitioner was not involved in anti-state activities and no further inquiry is required in the case therefore the petitioner is entitled to bail.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), however, opposed the bail and said the petitioner was involved in malicious campaign against the Prime Minister. It said the petition is liable to dismissed.

The court after hearing both the sides at length reserved its verdict. The FIA cyber crime wing had booked Sabir Hashmi under sections 20, 21 (d) and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FIA Court Peca Imran Khan PMLN Sabir Hashmi FIA cyber crime

Comments

Comments are closed.

Verdict reserved on bail plea of PML-N activist

Opposition steps up efforts aimed at ousting govt

Low diesel stocks cause concerns

IT ministry urges PM to withdraw or review PECA ordinance

Online defamation: CPJ for revoking enacted ordinance immediately

Strategic reserves: Govt to purchase 0.3m tons of sugar from mills

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Govt is all set to amend EPO, IPO

BPS 1 to 19 employees: MoF grants 15pc disparity reduction allowance

Cement manufacturers, industries: SC rejects stay order plea against CCP orders

AC dismisses Naudero-II RPP reference against ex-PM Raja

Transmission service: PMTCL demands early payment of Rs12bn dues

Read more stories