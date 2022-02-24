Verdict reserved on bail plea of PML-N activist

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Wednesday reserved its verdict in a post-arrest bail petition of a PML-N activist Sabir Hashmi allegedly arrested for “running a malicious campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and the army on social media”.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that the case against his client was totally false, frivolous and baseless and had been registered with mala fide intention for being a worker of the PML-N.

He also said that the petitioner was not involved in anti-state activities and no further inquiry is required in the case therefore the petitioner is entitled to bail.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), however, opposed the bail and said the petitioner was involved in malicious campaign against the Prime Minister. It said the petition is liable to dismissed.

The court after hearing both the sides at length reserved its verdict. The FIA cyber crime wing had booked Sabir Hashmi under sections 20, 21 (d) and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

