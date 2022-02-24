Minister stresses need for implementing ‘Cloud Policy’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has urged all the provinces, including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan to implement the Cloud Policy, which would boost investment. He was chairing a meeting regarding the implementation of Cloud Policy, here on Wednesday.

Authorities from four provinces and the AJK and the GB attended the meeting through video link. Secretary IT Dr Sohail Rajput, MD Pakistan Software Export Board Osman Nasir and senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present.

Federal Minister Aminul Haque said that the approval of Cloud Policy by the federal cabinet is great success. Objective of the Cloud Policy is to make things better, he said, adding that we have to take the provinces along. He said that implementation of Cloud Policy by all the provinces including AJK and GB is vital. Investment in the country will increase following the implementation of the Cloud Policy, he added.

The Federal Minister said that data will not only be secured by implementation of Cloud Policy but it will also be helpful for transparency. He said that issues of connectivity in AJK and GB will be resolved on a priority basis. Steps are also under way for improving connectivity in Balochistan, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary IT Dr Rajput emphasized upon aligning the Cloud Policy of each province including AJK and GB with the Cloud Policy of the Federation. Authorities of Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, AJK, and GB agreed to implement the Cloud Policy, while Sindh expressed conditional consent in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022