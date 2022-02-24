PTI govt has lost its marbles?

That the PTI government has lost its marbles is a fact that is evident from the promulgation of amendments to PECA ordinance. The prime minister and his cabinet colleagues have surely been misled about how this ordinance will be greeted by various sections of society, including political parties and the lawyers’ and media professionals’ bodies.

That the law clearly lacks constitutional propriety is a fact. It has made the constitutional provision that guarantees protection to people’s right to freedom of expression illusory. Moreover, it militates against the overall structure of Constitution that rests on the parliamentary system.

That is why perhaps, the Attorney General of Pakistan, the chief law officer of the federation, has expressed his unease about the highly controversial amendments that have been incorporated in the PECA through an ordinance. According to media reports, journalists have moved the court against this ordinance. It is about time the government took stock of the situation carefully and withdrew this ordinance immediately.

Tanvir Warraich (Gujranwala)

