Activities of Karachi Port

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 123,249 tons of cargo comprising 41,382 tons of import cargo and 81,867 tons of export cargo during last 24 hrs ending 0700 Hours.

Total import cargo of 41,382 comprised of 13,058 tons of containerized cargo, 6,521 tons of bulk cargo, 2,591 tons of UREA, 5,127 tons of wheat and 14,085 tons of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 81,867 tons comprised of 41,208 tons of containerized cargo and 856 tons of bulk cargo, 36,303 tones of clinkers and 3500 tons of oil and liquid cargo.

As many as 5,849 containers comprising of 894 containers import and 4,955 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 222 of 20’s and 326 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 726 of 20’s and 685 of 40’s loaded containers while 65 of 20’s and 1,397 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

No ship was berthed on Karachi Port.

There were three ships sailed from Karachi Port namely MOL Generosity, LCT Jewaher- 1 and M. T. Lahore.

