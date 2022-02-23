ANL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.81%)
ASC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
ASL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
BOP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.64%)
CNERGY 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.74%)
FNEL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
GGGL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
GGL 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
GTECH 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.5%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
MLCF 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.76%)
PACE 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.35%)
PIBTL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
PTC 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.53%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
SNGP 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.19%)
TELE 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.27%)
TPL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.77%)
TPLP 30.91 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.89%)
TREET 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
TRG 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
WAVES 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
YOUW 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
BR100 4,591 Increased By 24.7 (0.54%)
BR30 16,968 Increased By 154.8 (0.92%)
KSE100 45,176 Increased By 163.6 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,605 Increased By 91.5 (0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli president casts Turkey visit as part of climate campaign

Reuters 23 Feb, 2022

JERUSALEM: Israel's president confirmed on Wednesday that he will visit Turkey, casting the trip to a former security partner as part of an attempt to create a regional alliance on climate change.

Though his role is largely ceremonial, President Isaac Herzog has been reinforcing Israeli diplomacy aimed at improving ties with Ankara, where there has been censure of Israel's policies toward the Palestinians.

Israel, in turn, wants an end to Turkish support for Hamas, and has also sought to reassure Greece and Cyprus that its relations with those countries will remain steadfast.

"In the coming month, I am due to visit our Mediterranean coast neighbours Greece, Cyprus and Turkey, and meet their leaders," Herzog told a climate conference.

Israel president plans rare Turkey visit

With these three countries, as well as with Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinians, he said he wanted to forge "a regional partnership for addressing the climate crisis."

Turkish media have given March 9-10 as the dates for Herzog's visit. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said energy cooperation will be discussed.

Turkey Greece Egypt MENA Cyprus Ankara Isaac Herzog Israel's president

Comments

1000 characters

Israeli president casts Turkey visit as part of climate campaign

PECA Ordinance: IHC restrains FIA from making arrests under Section 20

Provinces to be asked to share subsidy burden

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up Pakistan's economy: Moody’s

China accuses US of raising tensions on Ukraine issue

Moscow ready for 'diplomatic solutions', but Russia's interests 'non-negotiable'

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

Oil steadies on waning supply worries over Ukraine crisis

PML-N to challenge PECA Ordinance 2022 in IHC

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Pakistan revises Covid-19 protocols for inbound passengers

Read more stories