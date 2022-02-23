ANL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.2%)
Hong Kong shares begin with gains

AFP 23 Feb, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning following a three-day sell-off but investors are keeping a nervous eye on events in eastern Europe on fears of a Russia-Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 percent, or 97.97 points, to 23,592.99.

Hong Kong shares log worst slump

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 4.26 points to 3,461.40, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.40 percent, or 9.26 points to 2,306.56.

Europe Ukraine Hang Seng Index

