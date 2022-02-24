Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death

An Islamabad sessions court has sentenced primary suspect Zahir Jaffer to death in the Noor Mukadam murder case on Thursday.

Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani while announcing the verdict sentenced Zahir's household staff Iftikhar and Jameel, both co-accused in the case, to 10 years in jail.

The court acquitted Zahir Jaffer's father Zakir Jaffer and mother Asmat Adamjee in the case. All other suspects including TherapyWorks employees have also been acquitted.

The judge had reserved the verdict in the case after all the parties made their final arguments in a hearing on Tuesday.

Ahead of the verdict on Thursday, Zahir was brought to the court along with his father Zakir Jaffer and others accused.

During the hearing, the judge ordered for the courtroom to be emptied, saying he needed to speak to the defendants.

Noor's father to challenge acquittal of others

Following the verdict, Noor's father, former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan, Shaukat Mukadam hailed the judgment, saying that an exemplary punishment has been given to the primary accused.

Shaukat further said that he will challenge the acquittal of all the others accused in the murder of his daughter.

Background

Noor was found murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.

Police arrest parents, household staff of Zahir

On July 25, Islamabad police arrested Zahir's parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee and the household staff for "hiding evidence and being complicit in the crime".

Noor Mukadam case: Parents, household staff of suspect arrested

Paternal and maternal families denounce Zahir Jaffer

Following the murder, the paternal and maternal families of Zahir condemned his actions, saying that they will not support him in any form. The Jaffer family, Zahir's paternal side, extended their condolence and announced denouncing Zahir forever.

"We pray her soul rests in eternal peace. We know that no amount of time will bring back the joy you have lost nor ease your pain.

“Our shock and grief at this horrific act has led to a prolonged silence that we very much regret. However, we categorically condemn this atrocity and forever denounce Zahir and his actions,” a statement, issued on July 28 said.

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

The Adamjees, Zahir’s maternal family, also extended their condolence at Noor's death.

“The Adamjee family strongly condemns the horrific murder of Noor Mukadam,” read a statement from the Adamjee family.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. This monstrous act has profoundly shocked us. We cannot begin to fathom their pain,” it read.

‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir criticised

On July 28, the United States Embassy in Pakistan came under severe criticism from netizens, after its officials held a “secret” meeting with Zahir after he claimed of being a US citizen.

They said that the way the alleged killer took pride in his US nationality – despite killing an innocent woman – shows he is optimistic that the “Americans would come to his rescue no matter whether he is a killer or not”.

However, after severe criticism on social media, the Embassy, in a tweet said, “In a foreign country, US citizens are subject to that country’s laws. When Americans are arrested abroad, the Embassy can check on their well-being and provide a list of lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice, participate in court proceedings or effect their release.”

Zahir confesses to killing Noor

An interim challan submitted by the police on September 11 said that Zahir confessed to killing Noor after she refused to marry him.

As per the challan, Zahir told the investigators that when Noor refused to marry him, he forcibly locked her in a room and killed her.

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder

Islamabad police on September 11, said that Zakir was an active accomplice in the murder of Noor and even assured his son, Zahir, that help was on its way that would dispose of the girl's body.

A police report, commonly known as challan under section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), was submitted to Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani on September 9.

Zahir's father an accomplice in Noor's murder: police challan

Zahir's father knew about Noor's detention at the resident and could have informed the police in time and saved her life, the challan adds. Upon his confession, his father gave assurance and said "our people are coming to dispose of the body" and that they will get Zahir out.

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in SC

In October, Zahir's parents approached the Supreme Court (SC) for bail after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected their petitions.

On September 29, the IHC had rejected the bail petition of Zahir's parents and ordered that the trial against them be completed within eight weeks.

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others

On October 14, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani indicted Zahir, his parents, six Therapy Works employees and three household staff of the Jaffer family in the murder of Noor.

SC grants bail to Zahir's mother

The Supreme Court on October 18, while rejecting the bail petition of Zakir allowed bail to Asmat Adamjee in the case. The SC order Asmat to pay a surety bond of Rs1 million.

Zahir expelled from courtroom

In November, Zahir was twice removed from the court for misbehaving with the judge. While appearing before the court, Zahir interrupted the judge and upon being warned, he resorted to derogatory language. The court ordered that he be taken away, and when the police grabbed him, the accused attacked one of the officers.

A video also showed police having a hard time handling Zahir who is even seen attacking one of the officers. Similarly, on November 10, Zahir was again expelled from the court for speaking out of turn.

Court rejects plea to form medical board for Zahir

On December 1, the counsel of Zahir, filed a petition saying that his client was suffering from severe mental ailment.

The petition further said that it was necessary to determine his client's health through an authorised medical board according to the commands of the legislature and local and international law.

Court rejects plea to form medical board for Zahir Jaffer

However, on January 5, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani rejected the plea.

Noor Mukadam's father demands capital punishment for Zahir

On January 15, Noor's father Shaukat recorded his statement before Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani, saying that his daughter was unjustly killed.

Noor Mukadam's father demands capital punishment for Zahir Jaffer

“Zahir Jaffer should be given a death sentence for brutally killing my innocent daughter,” he pleaded.

“My daughter was like any other Pakistani woman,” he said, recounting the details of the incident.

Islamabad police say Zahir's shirt was stained with victim's blood

On January 25, Islamabad police issued a statement stating that the shirt of Zahir was stained with the victim's blood at the time of his arrest. It added that Zahir's DNA, i.e. his skin, had been found under Noor's nails,adding that she was killed with the Swiss knife recovered from the crime scene as her blood had been found on the blade and handle.

Following the briefing, Islamabad IG Mohammad Ahsan Younas directed officials to follow the case "in the best possible manner".

Sessions court rejects Zahir's pleas

On February 7, an Islamabad district and sessions judge rejected three separate applications filed by Zahir questioning different aspects of the investigation. Zahir's counsel alleged that the sitemap of the murder scene presented by the investigating officer was fabricated and wrong.

The application asked the court to proceed against the investigating officer under charges of “purgery and deposing false before the court on oath”.

Zahir denies killing Noor

In his written testimony on February 14, Zahir denied killing Noor, saying that he lost consciousness and found her dead when he woke up. He said on July 20, in the afternoon, Noor called her friends for a party and her friends came to his house.

In written testimony, Zahir Jaffer denies killing Noor Mukadam

He said that he became under the heavy intoxication of drug and all other participants including Noor were also under influence of heavy drugs.

"I got out of senses and after hours when I got my senses I was in a tied up condition in the lounge of my house. I made hue and cry on which some persons in police uniform and civil dresses rescued me.

I came to know that Noor had been murdered by someone among the participants."