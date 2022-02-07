ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court rejects Zahir Jaffer's petitions

BR Web Desk 07 Feb, 2022

An Islamabad district and sessions judge on Monday dismissed three petitions filed by Zahir Jaffer, the primary accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Presiding over the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani announced the reserved verdict wherein a plea against IG Islamabad Ahsan Younas, a request by the investigating officer to visit the crime scene, and another plea to know the owner of a mobile number were rejected.

The main accused had filed three separate applications questioning different aspects of the investigation.

Court rejects plea to form medical board for Zahir Jaffer

Last week, the counsel for Zahir Jaffer filed an application against Younas.

The application alleged that the IGP held “a press conference in front of [the] media and attempted to give an impression that court proceedings are conducted wrongly and need clarification."

A second petition filed by Zahir's counsel alleged that the sitemap of the murder scene presented by the investigating officer was fabricated and wrong.

The application asked the court to proceed against the investigating officer under charges of “purgery and deposing false before the court on oath”.

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage

A third application filed by Zahir's counsel asked for the cross-examination of a phone number submitted by Noor Mukadam’s father.

Last month, a sessions court in Islamabad also dismissed an application by Zahir Jaffer's counsel seeking the constitution of a medical board to determine his client's mental health.

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

