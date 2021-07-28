ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
Noor Mukadam murder case ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United States Embassy in Pakistan came under severe criticism from the netizens, on Tuesday, after its officials held a “secret” meeting with Zahir Jaffer, the alleged murderer of a 27-year-old woman, Noor Mukadam, on Monday.

The US officials held a secret meeting with the alleged murderer of Noor Mukadam, after he claimed of being a US citizen, which earned the ire of the masses.

They said that the way the alleged killer took pride in his US nationality – despite killing an innocent woman – shows he is optimistic that the “Americans would come to his rescue no matter whether he is a killer or not”.

The secret rendezvous between the US Embassy officials and the alleged murderer validated their suspicions as the US had a history of rescuing its citizens involved in cold-blooded murders.

Back in 2011, the US moved from pillar to post to save Raymond Davis – a notorious contractor of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – after he killed two innocent men in broad daylight. The Americans finally managed to fly him out without any trial in Pakistan, irrespective of its claims of being the champions of human rights. However, after severe criticism on social media, the Embassy, in a tweet, on Tuesday evening, said: “In a foreign country, US citizens are subject to that country’s laws. When Americans are arrested abroad, the Embassy can check on their well-being and provide a list of lawyers, but cannot provide legal advice, participate in court proceedings or effect their release.” On July 19, Zahir Jaffer, the accused in Noor Mukadam murder case, had allegedly held the victim hostage at his residence when she went to meet him. After applying brutal techniques of torture on the victim for more than 24 hours, the accused allegedly slaughtered her on July 20 and decapitated her body.

When arrested by police on the crime scene, the accused is said to have bragged about his American nationality and refused to cooperate with the police. The dual-national, later, started cooperating after he was “tamed” by the police officials, reports suggest.

Jaffer also allegedly attacked a member of Therapy Works team, when it arrived at his residence after being called by the accused’s father. The victim was stabbed and remained in critical condition in a hospital, where he underwent a major surgery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

