ANL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.45%)
ASC 13.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
AVN 101.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.77%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
CNERGY 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.93%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
FNEL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.56%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.69%)
GGL 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.45%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
MLCF 32.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PRL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
PTC 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TELE 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.31%)
TPL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TPLP 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.3%)
TREET 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.49%)
TRG 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.38%)
UNITY 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WAVES 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.66%)
YOUW 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
BR100 4,581 Increased By 14.2 (0.31%)
BR30 16,983 Increased By 169.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,155 Increased By 142.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 17,553 Increased By 39.7 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,096
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,503,873
1,23224hr
Sindh
565,319
Punjab
499,768
Balochistan
35,294
Islamabad
133,988
KPK
215,337
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research KAPCO (Kot Addu Power Company Limited) 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99%

KAPCO in 1HFY22

BR Research 23 Feb, 2022

Kot Addu Power Company Limited (PSX: KAPCO) announced its financial performance for 1HFY22 yesterday where its earnings were seen declining by half. The decline in earnings for 2QFY22 was 37 percent year-on-year.

KAPCO’s earnings fell despite the growth witnessed in its revenues. Net sales increased by 58 percent year-on-year in 1HFY22, while the growth in 2QFY22 revenues was around 83 percent year-on-year. The rise in topline came from higher dispatches as well as higher RLNG prices and furnace oil prices. Dispatches were noticeably higher in 2QFY22- posting a growth more than two times on a year-on-year basis. Overall, total dispatched by the power company were up by around 25 percent year-on-year in 1HFY22.

However, the company’s gross profits were adversely impacted with gross margins falling staggeringly due to lower capacity payments. Recall that an agreement was reached between the IPP and the government for the extension of Power Purchase Agreement and resolving the issue of liquidity damages with the CPPA-G in the last quarter of FY21 – which has resulted in lower capacity payments in 1Q and 2Q of FY22.

Apart from that, the company’s net profits were also affected by lower other income in 1HFY22 primarily due to lower other income received in 1QFY22. Finance cost also remained muted in 1QFY21. However, lower other income and higher finance cost were seen in 2QFY22 due to rising interest rates, and bank borrowings, which helped the bottomline in 2QFY22.

KAPCO Kot Addu Power Company Limited RLNG prices furnace oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

KAPCO in 1HFY22

Tech startup fund established

Sukuk, IMF package to help shore up economy: Moody’s

PPP's senior leader Rehman Malik passes away

Pakistan for stronger trade ties with Russia, other countries

SCBA, PBC reject amendments to PECA, election law

Energy and agriculture sectors: ITFC signs $1.2bn Annual Plan in favour of Pakistan

Refunds under FASTER system: Exporters challenge notices

Baqir explains why SBP has chosen Chunian for EWRF launch

FCA: KE seeks Rs3.40/unit increase for January

Roadmap for 7th digital population, housing census unveiled

Read more stories