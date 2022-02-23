JUI-F CEC discusses planned no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Tuesday, while chairing the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of his party, took the party leadership into confidence and informed them about recent political developments with regard to planned no-confidence move against the prime minister.

The JUI CEC meeting held here under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed serious concerns over the skyrocketing inflation, lawlessness, and deteriorating economic situation. The party leadership during the CEC meeting entrusted the JUI chief of taking all the necessary decisions in this connection, JUI central spokesman Aslam Ghori, while sharing the party declaration said. Ghori said that during the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman shared the details of his meetings with the other political leadership with the JUI CEC members.

The CEC meeting, which was attended by the provincial party heads from Punjab, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, and Balochistan, also decided to speed up the mass movement against the government’s ‘anti-people’ polices. The CEC meeting also reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming ‘long march’ against inflation as announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The JUI CEC entrusted Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take all decisions in this connection.

