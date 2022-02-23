ANL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.68%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.99%)
ASL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.44%)
AVN 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.78%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.23%)
FFL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.26%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.92%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.26%)
GTECH 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
MLCF 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.87%)
PACE 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.04%)
PIBTL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
SILK 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.61%)
TPLP 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.79%)
TREET 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.92%)
TRG 77.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-7.12%)
UNITY 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.8%)
WAVES 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.16%)
YOUW 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.74%)
BR100 4,566 Decreased By -54.3 (-1.17%)
BR30 16,813 Decreased By -650.1 (-3.72%)
KSE100 45,012 Decreased By -350.7 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,513 Decreased By -167.6 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
JUI-F CEC discusses planned no-trust motion

Abdul Rasheed Azad 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Tuesday, while chairing the meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of his party, took the party leadership into confidence and informed them about recent political developments with regard to planned no-confidence move against the prime minister.

The JUI CEC meeting held here under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed serious concerns over the skyrocketing inflation, lawlessness, and deteriorating economic situation. The party leadership during the CEC meeting entrusted the JUI chief of taking all the necessary decisions in this connection, JUI central spokesman Aslam Ghori, while sharing the party declaration said. Ghori said that during the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman shared the details of his meetings with the other political leadership with the JUI CEC members.

The CEC meeting, which was attended by the provincial party heads from Punjab, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Sindh, and Balochistan, also decided to speed up the mass movement against the government’s ‘anti-people’ polices. The CEC meeting also reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming ‘long march’ against inflation as announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The JUI CEC entrusted Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take all decisions in this connection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

no trust motion central executive committee (CEC) JUI F CEC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)

