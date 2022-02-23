Submarine cable disruption hits Internet service

ISLAMABAD: Internet went slow and resultantly suffered as a cable cut was reported in TransWorld submarine cable system.

This development was confirmed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The authority’s spokesperson said that a cable cut had been reported in TransWorld submarine cable due to which internet speed was affected.

This fault has caused an outage of international bandwidth and may result in degradation of internet services for users of Transworld bandwidth.

The consortium is arranging adhoc bandwidth to minimise the impact.

Efforts are going on to ascertain exact location of the fault and expected restoration time, the official added.

