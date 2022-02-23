‘Media strategy’ for 48th OIC Council of FMs discussed

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting at the Foreign Office on Tuesday discussed the “media strategy” for the forthcoming 48th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held on March 22-23.

The meeting chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahira Shahid, Special Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, PIO Sohail Ali Khan, DG External Publicity Wing Umbereen Jan, and other relevant officials of the ministries of information and foreign affairs.

The foreign minister was given a detailed briefing on the “media strategy”, steps and arrangements taken in this regard, according to a statement issued by the media team of the foreign minister.

It stated that the foreign minister appreciated the comprehensive media strategy for the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

Qureshi said that after the successful hosting of the extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in December last year, it is a great honour and privilege for Pakistan to host the 48th regular meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers next month.

“The 48th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers will once again provide a golden opportunity to address the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah and to work out a common strategy, as Pakistan will once again be the center of global attention,” he added.

