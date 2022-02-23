Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
23 Feb, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
284,484,969 179,071,277 9,086,060,264 5,490,338,699
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 712,556,090 (841,210,032) (128,653,941)
Local Individuals 7,949,512,851 (7,789,563,018) 159,949,833
Local Corporates 4,397,879,805 (4,429,175,696) (31,295,892)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.