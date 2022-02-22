ANL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.24%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.35%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-4.65%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.58%)
CNERGY 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.38%)
FFL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.92%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.53%)
GGGL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
GGL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.35%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.82%)
KOSM 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.14%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.69%)
PACE 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.06%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
PRL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
PTC 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.65%)
TPL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.67%)
TPLP 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-5.29%)
TREET 37.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.48%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.81%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.88%)
WAVES 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.55%)
WTL 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
YOUW 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,555 Decreased By -65.4 (-1.41%)
BR30 16,798 Decreased By -665.5 (-3.81%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By -500.2 (-1.1%)
KSE30 17,458 Decreased By -222.9 (-1.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pele to stay in hospital due to urinary tract infection

AFP 22 Feb, 2022

SAO PAULO: Brazilian football great Pele will remain hospitalized for a urinary tract infection in a Sao Paulo hospital, where he was already receiving chemotherapy for a colon tumor, the facility said Monday.

The 81-year-old ex-player known as "O Rei" (The King) was initially admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on February 13 to continue his treatment for a colon tumor detected in September.

He has remained hospitalized since then.

Eight days after being admitted, the hospital said it had detected a urinary tract infection during routine exams, which would extend Pele's stay.

Pele says he is doing well after surgery

"Clinical conditions are stable, and hospital discharge should occur in the next few days," the hospital said in a statement Monday.

Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in the hospital before being discharged to continue chemotherapy.

It is the latest in a string of health troubles for the aging star, whose public appearances have grown increasingly rare.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

He burst onto the global stage at just 17 by scoring dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

He went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.

"As I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment," Pele said on his social media platforms on February 13.

Sao Paulo Pele

Comments

1000 characters

Pele to stay in hospital due to urinary tract infection

‘National e-commerce portal’ launched: PM says IT export boost can help reduce fiscal deficit

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

US to announce Russia sanctions after initial caution on Ukraine

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

Noor Mukadam case: Islamabad sessions court to announce verdict on Thursday

Russia-Ukraine tensions raise inflation concerns for Pakistan

Most Gulf bourses turn south as Ukraine crisis deepens

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Read more stories