ANL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
ASL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.75%)
AVN 99.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.4%)
BOP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
FNEL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
GGGL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.98%)
GGL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.61%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
PACE 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
PTC 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.55%)
SNGP 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.83%)
TELE 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5%)
TPL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
TPLP 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.95%)
TREET 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.05%)
TRG 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.34%)
UNITY 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
WAVES 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
YOUW 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.32%)
BR30 17,058 Decreased By -405.1 (-2.32%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,629 Decreased By -52 (-0.29%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,053
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,502,641
96124hr
Sindh
564,895
Punjab
499,365
Balochistan
35,284
Islamabad
133,936
KPK
215,087
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei tumbles over 2% as deepening Ukraine crisis weighs

Reuters 22 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled more than 2% on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth session, as sentiment soured further following an escalation in tensions around Ukraine.

The Nikkei slid 2.17% to 26,327.90 by the midday break. The broader Topix slumped 1.76% to 1,877.01, also heading for a fourth straight session of losses.

Only 11 of the Nikkei's 225 constituent stocks rose, with one flat and the others falling.

Healthcare was the sole sector to rise, pulled up by drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo surging about 10%, after positive results for the Erhertu cancer drug it co-developed with AstraZeneca.

Consumer sectors were the worst performers, with basic materials and tech also suffering sizable losses.

Tokyo shares end lower

Japanese markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday, putting market players in the mind to close out positions, traders said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

"Risks around Ukraine have taken a turn for the worse, but at the same time, most of the potential near-term bad news has probably already been priced in by the market," said Makoto Kikuchi, chief executive of Myojo Asset Management.

January's 14-month low just above 26,000 is likely to provide firm support, he said.

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron was the biggest drag on Nikkei, tumbling 4.59%. Peers Advantest and Renesas dropped 5.44% and 5.89%, respectively.

Electronics maker Sharp slid 7.37%, becoming the biggest decliner for a second session after it changed its chief executive.

Automakers also sank, with Mazda dropping 5.05% and Nissan declining 4.7%. Toyota slipped 2.39%.

Among consumer-oriented stocks, Uniqlo store-operator Fast Retailing stood out for a 2.36% loss that made it the second largest drag on the Nikkei.

Sauce-maker Kikkoman slumped 6.01%.

Nikkei tokyo stock

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei tumbles over 2% as deepening Ukraine crisis weighs

Raising loans from world capital markets: MoF given one-time umbrella permission

Security scenario: 132 grid stations declared ‘vulnerable’

Fresh 7-year high: Oil climbs over 2% on growing fears of conflict over Ukraine

EU Parliament’s top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland

1,400 Pakistanis having accounts?

Rescheduling of accords under DSSI: EAD creates fiscal space of $4bn

Govt to amend PCA: China’s co allowed to maintain 17.5pc share in Baska Block

Electronic/online brokers: SECP decides to introduce concept

FBR’s sectoral audit selection illegal: SHC

Highest bid of Rs99.99/share received: PC holds bidding of HEC ‘sans CCoP nod’

Read more stories