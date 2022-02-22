Tokyo shares end lower

TOKYO: Tokyo shares ended lower on Monday as geopolitical tensions soared over the situation in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.78 percent, or 211.20 points, to 26,910.87, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.71 percent, or 13.63 points, to 1,910.68.

The dollar stood at 114.94 yen in Asian trade, off slightly from 115.03 yen in New York late Friday.

The intensifying crisis over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to weigh on the market.

But Tokyo stocks trimmed losses after US President Joe Biden and his counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to a summit to be held only if Russia does not invade Ukraine, although the news was not enough to send shares into positive territory.

“Investors have been wary of geopolitical risks over the intensifying Ukraine situation, causing the Nikkei index to open lower,” Okasan Online Securities said.