ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
PSO says freight rates not its domain

Recorder Report 22 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) has said that freight rates are determined and regulated by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). They are increased / decreased on a fortnightly basis with the approval of the competent Authority, i.e., OGRA. There is no violation on PSO’s part.

On a protest by All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA), PSO on Monday said there is no ban on inter-carriage transfer of tank lorries in PSO; however, contractors have to fulfill certain mandatory requirements as per approved policy with reference to the inter-carriage transfer of tank lorries.

All tank lorries including those of National Logistics Cell (NLC) follow the same queue system like other carriage contractors. There is no preference for any tank lorry or contractor whatsoever, it added.

PSO does not charge any amount against tank lorry fitness certificate. To ensure safe and secure transportation of POL products across the country PSO requires each tank lorry engaged with the company to be calibrated and have third party’s overall fitness certificate including the fitness certificate issued by the relevant competent authority.

PSO has no objection on the capacity of tank lorries as long as they are fulfilling OGRA and National Highway Authority (NHA) requirements. All tank lorries engaged with PSO have to follow OGRA and NHA defined standards and any relaxation in this regard can only be allowed by the Competent authority, i.e., OGRA and NHA.

Most of APOTOA’s demand do not directly relate to PSO and are industry centric. However PSO is in close coordination with Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) and is ready to facilitate between APOTOA and the concerned to reach an amicable resolution, says PSO.

PSO has sufficient stocks available at all of its locations being fed Ex-Karachi. With the commissioning of WOPP multi-grade and presence of refineries, PSO can replenish its stocks at mid and upcountry locations with ease.

As a responsible energy company, PSO is committed to ensuring seamless supply of fuel nationwide and will continue to adhere to the guidelines, regulations and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by relevant authorities for the safe transportation of POL products across the country, PSO said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA PSO POL products National Logistics Cell APOTOA

