PSO says freight rates not its domain

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO) has said that freight rates are determined and regulated by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). They are increased / decreased on a fortnightly basis with the approval of the competent Authority, i.e., OGRA. There is no violation on PSO’s part.

On a protest by All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA), PSO on Monday said there is no ban on inter-carriage transfer of tank lorries in PSO; however, contractors have to fulfill certain mandatory requirements as per approved policy with reference to the inter-carriage transfer of tank lorries.

All tank lorries including those of National Logistics Cell (NLC) follow the same queue system like other carriage contractors. There is no preference for any tank lorry or contractor whatsoever, it added.

PSO does not charge any amount against tank lorry fitness certificate. To ensure safe and secure transportation of POL products across the country PSO requires each tank lorry engaged with the company to be calibrated and have third party’s overall fitness certificate including the fitness certificate issued by the relevant competent authority.

PSO has no objection on the capacity of tank lorries as long as they are fulfilling OGRA and National Highway Authority (NHA) requirements. All tank lorries engaged with PSO have to follow OGRA and NHA defined standards and any relaxation in this regard can only be allowed by the Competent authority, i.e., OGRA and NHA.

Most of APOTOA’s demand do not directly relate to PSO and are industry centric. However PSO is in close coordination with Oil Tankers Contractors Association (OTCA) and is ready to facilitate between APOTOA and the concerned to reach an amicable resolution, says PSO.

PSO has sufficient stocks available at all of its locations being fed Ex-Karachi. With the commissioning of WOPP multi-grade and presence of refineries, PSO can replenish its stocks at mid and upcountry locations with ease.

As a responsible energy company, PSO is committed to ensuring seamless supply of fuel nationwide and will continue to adhere to the guidelines, regulations and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by relevant authorities for the safe transportation of POL products across the country, PSO said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022