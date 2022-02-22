Pakistan
Chairman Senate calls on PM
22 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation of Balochistan and the progress on the ongoing development schemes in the northern and southern Balochistan under the federal government funded uplift packages, a press release said. The Prime Minister also assured taking all steps for the progress and prosperity of the province.
