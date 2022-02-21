ANL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
ASL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
AVN 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
BOP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
GGGL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.56%)
GGL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.85%)
GTECH 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.36%)
KOSM 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
MLCF 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.27%)
PACE 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.14%)
PTC 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
SNGP 36.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.27%)
TELE 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
TPL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.16%)
TPLP 30.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.41%)
TREET 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.58%)
TRG 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.36%)
UNITY 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.84%)
WAVES 15.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.64%)
YOUW 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
BR100 4,621 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.96%)
BR30 17,464 Decreased By -334.3 (-1.88%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By -313 (-0.69%)
KSE30 17,681 Decreased By -123.2 (-0.69%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,040
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,501,680
1,36024hr
Sindh
564,522
Punjab
499,063
Balochistan
35,274
Islamabad
133,839
KPK
214,955
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China CNOOC to add giant new tanks at LNG terminal by end-2023

Reuters 21 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: China National Offshore Oil Company, or CNOOC, aims to complete by the end of 2023 a project to install the world's largest storage tanks at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal being built in east China, it said late on Sunday.

CNOOC, one of China's largest importers of LNG, on Sunday completed the foundation for six giant LNG storage tanks each sized 270,000 cubic meters, CNOOC's gas and power group said on its official Wechat account, calling these tanks the largest of their kind.

On completion of the project, it will have capacity to receive 6 million tonnes of LNG per year.

The tanks, part of the new import facility CNOOC is building at Yancheng port of Jiangsu province, are in addition to the four 220,000 cubic-metre tanks built earlier at the same site, which should be able to receive three million tonnes per year from the middle of 2022.

Global LNG: Asian LNG prices stable, outlook bullish on European gas concerns

That would make the terminal the third operating LNG import facility in Jiangsu province.

State energy major PetroChina and private gas firm Guanghui Energy each operates an LNG facility in Jiangsu, which is China's second-largest gas consuming province after south China's Guangdong.

China is the world's biggest LNG importer.

CNOOC LNG terminals LNG exports China National Offshore Oil Company

Comments

1000 characters

China CNOOC to add giant new tanks at LNG terminal by end-2023

Will challenge 'draconian amendments' to PECA: Yousaf Raza Gilani

Pakistan, Germany discuss Ukraine, regional issues

Oil rises as tight market looks to Russian-Western diplomacy

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Engro Fertilizers sees upsurge in urea exports after Pakistan gas reform

Kremlin says 'premature' to organise Biden-Putin summit on Ukraine

Construction cost goes up amid cement, steel price hike

MCB gets SBP's approval for due diligence of Telenor Microfinance Bank

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Tax amnesty: FBR won’t share details with NAB

Read more stories